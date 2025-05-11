SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. This represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SEI Investments by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.