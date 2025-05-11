Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires 4,153 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.4% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.48.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.