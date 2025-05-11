Ethic Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,520 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 28,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,872,355.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,599.82. This represents a 34.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,923 shares of company stock worth $22,867,124. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KR

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.