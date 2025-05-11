Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 175 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPLV stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.