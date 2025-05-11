Gen Wealth Partners Inc Has $128,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.92.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $103.55 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

