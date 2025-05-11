Junto Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 70,144 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,983,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Gartner as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,138 shares of company stock worth $1,005,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $432.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.13. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

