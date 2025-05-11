Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $80.24 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $80,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

