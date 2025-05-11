Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 3,478 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

