Gen Wealth Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,458 shares of company stock valued at $62,293,059. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $92.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

