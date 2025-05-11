Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Argus set a $130.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

NYSE BSX opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,497 shares of company stock valued at $31,056,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

