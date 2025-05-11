Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1004 per share. This is a positive change from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile
The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.