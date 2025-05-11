Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 67 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $60.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

Get Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF alerts:

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.1004 per share. This is a positive change from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF ( NYSEARCA:WOMN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 2.52% of Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The Impact Shares YWCA Women’s Empowerment ETF (WOMN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Women’s Empowerment index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to firms that score highly on gender diversity, within marketlike constraints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.