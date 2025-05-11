Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25, Zacks reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ KPRX opened at $3.25 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

