DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,309,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after buying an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.60.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $18,274,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $112,275,139.89. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 728,458 shares of company stock valued at $62,293,059. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

