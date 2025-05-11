Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading Down 40% – Here’s What Happened

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report) dropped 40% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

