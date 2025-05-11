Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Entera Bio Stock Performance

ENTX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.