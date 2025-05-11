Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Shares Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.79 and last traded at $48.79. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

Otsuka Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

