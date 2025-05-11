Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading 2.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

