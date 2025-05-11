Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Barnes Group Trading Down 59.0 %

NYSE B opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $991.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

