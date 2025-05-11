bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.45 ($2.75) and last traded at €2.45 ($2.75). Approximately 1,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.53 ($2.84).

bet-at-home.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.69. The company has a market cap of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.71.

About bet-at-home.com

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

