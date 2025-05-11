Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 17.4% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 89,135,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23. The company has a market cap of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
