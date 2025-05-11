Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 60,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 96,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative net margin of 348.32% and a negative return on equity of 563.54%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.