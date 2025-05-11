Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. 1,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
