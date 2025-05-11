Head to Head Contrast: Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) & Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -3,551.49% -2,778.13% -83.61% Qiagen 4.23% 13.92% 8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pluri and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 0.00 Qiagen 0 7 3 0 2.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qiagen has a consensus price target of $48.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Qiagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qiagen is more favorable than Pluri.

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Qiagen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Qiagen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluri and Qiagen”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $678,000.00 66.83 -$20.89 million ($5.60) -1.04 Qiagen $1.98 billion 4.70 $83.59 million $0.40 104.68

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than Pluri. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pluri has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qiagen beats Pluri on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

