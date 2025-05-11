TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 17.72%.

TruBridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. TruBridge has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $370.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TBRG. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Activity at TruBridge

In other TruBridge news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,211.78. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 34,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $978,306.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 768,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,317.50. This trade represents a 4.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 116,728 shares of company stock worth $3,239,879 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.