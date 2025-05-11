KKM Financial LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

KKM Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.3% of KKM Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $148.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

