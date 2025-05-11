Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Sold by Kensico Capital Management Corp

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Loar makes up about 0.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Loar were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Loar by 871.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Loar by 36.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 188,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Loar by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

NYSE LOAR opened at $95.95 on Friday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $99.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

