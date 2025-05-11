JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 123,367 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,114,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,367 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $57,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,063 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $121,575,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,882,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

