JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

