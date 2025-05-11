JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Nutrien by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,951,000 after buying an additional 721,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

