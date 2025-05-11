Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Kaizen Financial Strategies’ 6th Largest Position

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,119,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

