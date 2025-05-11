Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.