Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000. Snap-on makes up about 1.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $1,936,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $315.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

