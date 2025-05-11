EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,316,000 after buying an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,000 shares of company stock worth $72,321,680. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APO opened at $132.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.55. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

