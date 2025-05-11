Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.