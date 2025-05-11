Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,375 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,429,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,994,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Exelixis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,169,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,056,000 after acquiring an additional 67,470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 708,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 810,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $425,884.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,403.80. This trade represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,851 shares of company stock worth $5,236,046. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

