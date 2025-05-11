Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $205.40 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.40 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.86.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

