Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 621 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $17,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of LULU opened at $279.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.86.
Check Out Our Latest Report on LULU
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.