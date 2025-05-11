Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 621 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $17,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $279.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.86.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

