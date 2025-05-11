Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,269 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after buying an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,000 shares of company stock worth $72,321,680 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.