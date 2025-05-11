Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,007 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein makes up approximately 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $101,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,963,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,064,000 after purchasing an additional 217,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $182,988,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,488,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,193,000 after buying an additional 167,990 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.