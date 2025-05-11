EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

