Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 261,731 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,385,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,731 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $128,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 471,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,960,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total value of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,800 shares of company stock worth $3,588,044 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $89.70 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

