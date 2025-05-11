Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,941,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525,923 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $447,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,229,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,789,376,000 after buying an additional 1,462,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 87,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.