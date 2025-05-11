Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 597,743 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 204.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $180,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 43,918 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $3,678,000. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 504,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,381,000 after buying an additional 134,998 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $121.18 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

