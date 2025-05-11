Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $75.81 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,241,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,237 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $75,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,740,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286,720 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5,654.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 256,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 251,700 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,545,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFH. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.