Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 418,589 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,830,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418,589 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.74% of Lamar Advertising worth $466,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,011 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,890,000 after buying an additional 545,606 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,220,000 after acquiring an additional 470,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

