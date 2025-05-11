Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,488 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Tyson Foods worth $120,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Tyson Foods by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TSN stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

