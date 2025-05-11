Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,251 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $108,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

