Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $286.99 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,120 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $286,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SYF opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.