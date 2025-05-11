Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Southwest Airlines worth $202,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,531 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. This trade represents a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. The trade was a 32.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $464,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Melius upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

