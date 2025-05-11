MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. MediaAlpha comprises approximately 2.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of MediaAlpha worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,654 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 459,227 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAX stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.31 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

